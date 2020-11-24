Kim Kardashian REVEALS the origins of Kanye West’ song Lost In The World; Says it came from a bday card

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that Kanye West came up with the lyrics of his song Lost In The World from a birthday poem he wrote for the Skims founder.

Kim Kardashian is telling an unknown story about husband Kanye West‘s song, Lost In The World. The 40-year-old reality star revealed that the song was actually based off a poem Kanye had written her for her 30th birthday. “For those that don’t know the story of Lost In The World on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy…Kanye couldn’t come up with some lyrics and then realized he had them, it was what he wrote me for my 30th birthday card,” Kim shared on Instagram this morning.

She added that he had taken “the poem he wrote me and made it the song. Happy 10 year anniversary MBDTF.” In the following story, Kim also showed off the birthday card with Kanye‘s handwritten poem which became the first verse of the song. “You’re my devil, you’re my angel/ You’re my heaven, you’re my hell/ You’re my now, you’re my forever,” it reads. “You’re my freedom, you’re my jail/You’re my lies, you’re my truth/ You’re my war, you’re my truce/ You’re my questions, you’re my proof/ You’re my stress and you’re my masseuse.”

If you missed it, earlier this month, during a chat on Hollywood Raw Podcast, Kim and Kanye were in the headlines as one of their former best friends--Larsa Pippen--opened up about their scandalous fallout. Larsa said: “[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like I love you, you’re the best, things will get better, I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z. How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into oh she’s this and she’s that. [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a fuck? Should I give a fuck? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

