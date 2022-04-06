Kim Kardashian REVEALS she feels 'at peace' with beau Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. In a glimpse of the upcoming ABC News special on The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that she felt "at peace" with the Saturday Night Live comedian. The couple recently made their relationship Instagram official with adorable snaps of the pair, in early March, after Kim was declared legally single.

In the interview, the KUWTK alum disclosed that she was a "relationship kind of girl" and elaborated that she would not be in a relationship with someone if she had no plans to spend a lot of time with them. She went on and added that she indeed wants to take her time with their relationship but she is still "very happy and very content." Kim continued, "And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace." Momager Kris also gave her approval to the two when she complimented Pete in the interview, "Pete's great. He's a really nice guy."

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sister Khloe also shared her take on the romance and added that Pete makes Kim laugh all the time as she said, "He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time." In a previous report by ET, a source had revealed to the outlet that the couple was thinking about taking things to the next level and had emphasized that the two were in fact "super serious" about their relationship.

However, the past few months were not easy for the couple as Kim's ex Kanye West was on an online streak of hateful posts towards the comedian and had even questioned the KKW mogul's decision to let daughter North use TikTok. Further, the rapper also unleashed his rage on host Trevor Noah and called him racial slurs after which West was temporarily banned from the platform, Ever since things have calmed down a little and the drama has been kept at bay.

