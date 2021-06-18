Kim Kardashian REVEALS she had a 'runaway bride' moment before marrying Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian opened up about details of her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries in the reunion episode of KUW

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode is going to reveal some major secrets that were somehow left out of the show. The famed reality show wrapped up its final season recently and the reunion special will now have the family come together again. As per reports, in the first part of the reunion episode, Kim Kardashian has addressed her marriage to Kris Humphries and also admitted that she owed him an apology.

While speaking about the much-talked-about marriage that lasted 72 days, Kim opened up about feeling the pressure because of the show. The SKIMS founder for the first time addressed details about the Humphries wedding and revealed how she almost had a 'runaway bride' moment before it.

Recalling the incident of the night before the wedding, Kris Jenner stated that she told Kim, "Listen, if you really don't wanna do this, I don't think you should do it. I think this could be a really bad idea. If you wanna get out of it", via ET.

Kim then correcting Kris said, "No, what you said to me was, 'Go. You said, 'I'm gonna put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave. And I'll handle it.'"

Adding further about feeling pressured, Kim revealed that if she would have left, she feared becoming a joke in the media and said, "I thought, we're filming this for a TV show. I felt pressured, I felt like I was gonna let everyone down. I leave, I'm gonna be known as the runaway bride forever, And it's gonna be a huge joke", via ET.

However, during her interaction, Kim did maintain that she did not handle things well and when it comes to her split from Kris and said that she did it "totally the wrong way" and "absolutely" owes him an apology.

