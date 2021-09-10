Kim Kardashian REVEALS she is 'not okay' after her son Saint West breaks his arm: 'Poor baby'

Kim Kardashian West is heartbroken for her son Saint. The SKIMS founder, 40, disclosed on Thursday that her 5-year-old son had broken his arm "in a few places." Saint is seen in a wheelchair with his right arm covered in bandages, in the picture. The distraught mother later posted a picture of her kid holding his arm after his cast was applied.

Check out her post below:

"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the photo. "I'm not ok." However, Saint's cause of injury was not revealed by Kardashian West. Saint, along with daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, is the second-oldest of Kardashian's four children with estranged spouse Kanye West. Kardashian's tweets about Saint after her appearance with West, 44, at a promotional event for the rapper's new album, "Donda," a few weeks ago. According to Page Six , the couple reenacted their May 2014 wedding in a spectacular listening celebration at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Meanwhile, despite their divorce, the mother of four has openly supported West and his new album. However, multiple sources told Page Six earlier this month that the "Donda" tune "Hurricane" was composed about West's cheating in his marriage to Kardashian. “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

Interestingly, Kim was also in the news recently when North hilariously called her mum out on her different persona when she films ads for her channel. Kim was filming a shot to promote a product in a paid ad when her eldest child was heard asking her mum: "Why do you talk different?"

