Kim Kardashian reveals she was 'DTF' when she made the first move on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian finally opened up on her relationship with Pete Davidson on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder who has already publicly spoken about her romance talked about how it all started on the recent episode of her show and revealed that it was in fact she who made the first move on the Saturday Night Live star.

Kim during a conversation with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she felt a "vibe" when she kissed Davidson during their Saturday Night Live sketch. After Davidson was a no show at the SNL after-party, Kardashian further revealed how she sought the SNL producer to get Pete's number. Speaking about how she wasn't thinking about a relationship at the beginning, Kim said, "I wasn’t even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there."

Kim further admitted, "I was just basically DTF." Eventually, though the couple went on to date and have been in a relationship now since October last year. Kim also gushed about her beau being the "best human being" during her confessional on the show. She gave further insights into their relationship and said, "[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

Pete Davidson was later also seen being on a video call with Kardashian during the recent episode of The Kardashians. The comedian is yet to make a full-fledged appearance on the reality show.

