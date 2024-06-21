Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was 'Not Expecting' A 'Career Turn' To Become An Actor; Shares Her '10 Year Plan'

Socialite Kim Kardashian did not anticipate a foray into the acting industry. Brief roles have been a part of her resume, and now with her production-led The Fifth Wheel in the making, appearances on big and small screen is definitely a permanent add- at least in the plan for the next ten years.

What is Kim Kardashian's 10-year plan?

Kim, on the latest episode of Hulu’s reality TV show The Kardashians, divulged a bit about where she sees herself in the next 10 years. While revealing that she was “not expecting this career turn,” referring to her acting roles, she added, “I can do a movie a year; I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good, so that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off.”

The star has been keeping busy with brand work for her own SKIMS, and with everything else to cater to, she says she would gladly give up her “sleep.”

But method acting is far off the table for the megastar, who jokes about not compromising with her botox for film roles. “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it,” she quipped. Botox limits expressions on the face, which would in turn not allow her to “cry[ing]” or act “scared out of [her] mind” when performing. She then tried to raise her eyebrows, pointing out the minimal changes on her forehead.

Another thing that remains off the checklist is making massive changes to her weight for the roles. “I’m not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role or losing … that’s not where I need to be,” she revealed to the cameras.

The Fifth Wheel in making

As Kim gears up for The Fifth Wheel, which she had described as the combination of The Hangover, Bridesmaids, and The First Wives Club, she would also take up the role of the eponymous Fifth Wheel, as reported by Variety. The story for this Netflix flick has been written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, and the former will take up production duties alongside Kim.

Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate appearance remains her biggest feature of all. In this anthology series, she played the role of an entertainment publicist named Siobhan, a role which she perfected with an acting coach.

