Kim Kardashian REVEALS she's a Bridgerton fan but why is everyone talking about Taylor Swift? FIND OUT

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she has finally had a chance to watch Bridgerton and she is a fan! Scroll down to see what she said about the series.

Did Kim Kardashian just casually extend an olive branch to Taylor Swift? Fans seem to think so after seeing the reality star's latest Instagram post. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian may be late to the party for the first time but she is here! The SKIMS founder recently jumped on the Bridgerton bandwagon. The 40-year-old KUWTK star and entrepreneur recently took to Instagram stories and said that she finally had the time to sit down and watch Netflix’s hit series and is already a major fan.

“It’s finally happening!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a screenshot of Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her TV screen which featured a Swift song. Kim shared her thoughts about the show with fans, and highlighted the ball where Simon and Daphne formed their plan to fake a romance. “I’m not ok!!!!” she captioned during the waltz scene. “What is happening?!?! I’m not crying!”

Given Swift and Kardashian's history, it's a big deal for them to co-sign each other in any way. Swift has been wrapped up in a years-long feud with West since 2009, when he interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. West later reconciled with Swift, only to reignite their feud in 2016 (this time, with Kardashian's involvement) when they leaked a taped phone call of Kanye and Swift's on Snapchat. As of 2021, Swift and Kardashian still aren't on the best of terms, but the drama has simmered.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page bags outstanding actor at NAACP Image Awards; Calls it the 'Highest honour'

Share your comment ×