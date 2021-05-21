Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint West had tested positive for COVID 19 in upcoming KUWTK episode

Kim Kardashian opened up about her son Saint West testing positive for coronavirus in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint West had tested positive for COVID-19 last fall. While neither Kim nor Kanye had spoken about it before, it has been revealed for the first time in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to reports, in the upcoming episode, Kim will be seen revealing on a phone call that her son has tested positive for coronavirus.

It was revealed last year that Kanye himself had tested positive for the virus last fall but Kardashian had not spoken about Saint at the time. In the show's last season, we also saw Khloe Kardashian, finding it hard to self-quarantine after contracting the coronavirus.

As per Just Jared, a promo of the show's upcoming episode, shows Kim talking over the phone as she says, "Sainty just tested positive for COVID. And North is saying she’s feeling sick. " In the show's confessional, Kardashian further admits that she doesn't want to freak anyone out but she's "worried."

Last October, Kim had spoken about Kanye's condition after testing positive in an interview with Grazia, the KUWTK star said, "Kanye had [COVID] way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on... It was so scary and unknown." Adding how difficult it was to take care of him, she said, "Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

Looks like the upcoming episode of the show will show how Kim managed to take care of Saint as he recovered from the virus.

