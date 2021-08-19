Kim Kardashian reveals THIS stopped her from becoming a 'wild party girl' during college years with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian was in the mood for a throwback as she took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian from their college days. Sharing the same, Kim revealed that she was a 'designated driver' for Kourtney who was at University of Arizona and how it stopped her from becoming a "wild party girl."

If you ever wondered what Kim and Kourtney's college years were like, well luckily the SKIMS founder is providing us with some interesting insights on the same. Taking to Instagram, Kim shared an old photo with Kourtney from their university days as she wrote about a moment that shaped her life.

Talking about Kourtney's days when she was at the University of Arizona, Kim wrote, "College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

It's amazing how generous Kim is when it comes to crediting people for changing her life. Recently, Kardashian also opened up about how her estranged husband Kanye West helped her become more confident about herself and not become a "people pleaser." While appearing on a podcast interview with Kristen Bell, Kim stated that it was Kanye's attitude of living in the moment that changed her life.

