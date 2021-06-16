Kim Kardashian reveals the sweet gift she’s saving for North West’s future on her 8th birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently wished Kim and Kanye’s baby girl North West on her 8th birthday. Scroll down to see what she said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child North West turned 8 years old today! And to mark the special day, the Kardashian-Jenner family wrote sweet tributes to North on social media! North also has 2 other siblings-- sister Chicago, 3, and brothers Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Taking to Instagram, Kim penned a heartfelt note: "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" the 40-year-old SKIMS founder said while sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring her daughter. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!" "I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!" she added.

Momager and grandma Kris Jenner also shared more snapshots of North, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart." "You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!!" continued Jenner. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo."

