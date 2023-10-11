Kim Kardashian reveals the unexpected spark that ignited her romance with Pete Davidson

In a surprising revelation during a June 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared the intriguing details of her unexpected romance with comedian Pete Davidson. The reality star turned business mogul finally spilled the beans on what happened between her and Davidson after they met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kim and Pete's unconventional beginnings

Initially, things didn't quite go as planned for Kim and Pete. After their on-screen kiss during her SNL hosting gig, Kim felt a unique connection but soon discovered that Pete had not attended her after-party, where everyone else was. She said, I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe." However, because Kim felt determined, she took matters into her own hands.

A few days later, Kim decided to make a bold move. She contacted the SNL producer to ask for Pete Davidson's phone number. At this point, Kim wasn't necessarily thinking about starting a relationship with him; she had heard about something called BDE, which stands for "big d**k energy" Feeling adventurous and ready to embrace something different, she decided to reach out to Pete, casually admitting that she was essentially DTF, or down to f**k.

This unexpected text message marked the beginning of a unique love story. While Kim initiated contact, it turns out that Pete had been interested in her for months. He even tried to obtain her number through their mutual friend, Megan Fox, who had declined to give it to him. Fate had different plans, as Kim decided to make the first move.

From Met Gala debut to sweet moments: Kim and Pete’s blossoming love

Their relationship blossomed from there, with Kim and Pete eventually attending the Met Gala together and becoming one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. They shared sweet moments on the premiere episode of The Kardashians and Pete even gave Kim a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift related to their SNL sketch.

In the end, Kim Kardashian made a bold move and took a chance on a different kind of romance. Her story with Pete Davidson is a testament to the unexpected turns that love can take, even for someone as famous as Kim Kardashian.

While their relationship was initially kept under wraps, Kim has since openly expressed her happiness with Pete, describing him as literally the best human being she has ever met. Their love story continues to captivate fans, and as they take on new adventures together, it's clear that Kim and Pete's unique connection is here to stay.

