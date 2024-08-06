Kim Kardashian Reveals What Changes She'd Make To Her Parenting Style

Kim Kardashian, the reality star and businesswoman, has been very honest about her experience as a parent, especially after her well-known divorce from Kanye West. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she shared some surprising information about her parenting approach and the changes she wishes she had made.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim described her parenting approach to that of her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. She began by discussing her regrets and how, if given the opportunity, she would do things differently. Kim, a mother of four children, has experienced numerous challenges.

"Kourtney's loving being a mom. A mom times four is like the best," Kim said about sister Kourtney's style of parenting.

In the conversation, Kim admitted that she sometimes wishes she could start parenting from scratch. She said sometimes, I’m like damn, I wish I could do it all over. The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start.” Kim explained that her regret isn’t about being strict with her kids’ diets or routines but about setting firmer rules and boundaries early on.

Khloé, who was there during the discussion, initially assumed Kim was talking about tighter diets. Kim added that she was discussing setting clearer rules and boundaries for her children. Khloé encouraged her, saying Kim still had time to change her parenting style if she wanted to. This encouragement helped Kim feel more positive about making changes.

In a private moment on the show, Khloé thought about how their parenting styles differ. She said in her confessional, “My sisters and I, we all have different households, we raise our kids differently. I’m not judging if everyone’s happy, healthy, and great, then wonderful. But my type of parenting is we do everything by a schedule.”

Kim has been open about the struggles she faces as a mother. Earlier in the season, she shared her challenges in an interview, stating, “I don’t know why I don’t have it in me to be super strict. Neither one of my parents was strict. Khloé is a lot better at being stricter. I wish I was more like that but, you know, I’m just one person and it’s overwhelming. Just how do I go about doing this all?”

In addition to her thoughts on The Kardashians, Kim has spoken about her parenting issues in other places. On the podcast On Purpose With Jay Shetty, Kim addressed parenthood as one of the most difficult and rewarding experiences of her life. “Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing... There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, ‘What just happened?’ with all the moods and the personalities,” she shared.

Kim also explained how she deals with fights between her children, saying she sometimes has to act as both a nice and strict parent. Despite the difficulties, she emphasized the rewarding aspects of being a mother, saying, “I mean, there [are] nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit-up all over you, and you’re wearing the same pajamas. It is the most challenging but rewarding job on this planet.”

Kim is committed to being open and honest with her children. She believes in discussing everything with them in an age-appropriate way. “I’ll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about... I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that’s the only way to be,” she explained.

