Kim Kardashian REVEALS what she does in her free time with beau Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is enjoying her budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. In a recent chat with ET, the Kardashian sister opened up about her romance and relationship with Pete while promoting her upcoming family reality Tv series on Hulu, The Kardashians. The show is set to premiere on April 14 and will likely capture never-before-seen snippets of Pete and Kim's relationship.

In the interview, Kim revealed that the Saturday Night Live cast member was "just super genuine." The cosmetics mogul shared what the couple usually does together on a daily, "it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing." Kim then pointed out that her favourite thing was to find someone to do nothing with. She reiterated, "It's the best." Kim noted that she loves the level of comfort both of them share with each other, and remarked that not all relationships have that.

Meanwhile, the mother of four also revealed that Pete and her often "run errands" and went on to add, "You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing."

As for Kim's family, her mom Kris has been extremely supportive of their connection. "I love that he's kind and thoughtful," explains Kris during the sit-down. The momager continued to rave about Kim's beau and mentioned that he was the most thoughtful person and expressed that she loved the chemistry he and Kim share. Kris then also remarked, "It’s sweet."

However, Pete will seemingly not be appearing in the upcoming series but Kim has teased in the past that their relationship will be discussed on the show. In a previous interview with Variety, Kim shared that the show will feature, "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

