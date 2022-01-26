Kim Kardashian REVEALS which ‘threesome’ makes her ‘horny’ amid sizzling romance with Pete Davidson

Amid all the drama between Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, and on the heels of her sizzling romance with Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder recently revealed what turns her on. Kim, who’s currently busy with the launch of her new KKW Fragrances collaboration and drop with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, recently took to Instagram to speak about the new scents.

While donning a black leather belted trench, matching gloves and a coin-purse wristlet, Kim talked about the 3 new perfumes, including the Iconic Gardenia fragrance. Describing the "white floral" scent, which already has a fanbase in buyers who loved her original Crystal Gardenia perfume, Kim described the fragrance as having top notes of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine, which apparently is quite stimulating for Kimberly. "That combo, that threesome, literally makes me horny," Kim said before cracking up.

In other news, her estranged husband Kanye West recently gave an explosive interview alleging Kim of several things, including some claims about her having a second sex tape with her ex Ray J. On her part, in a statement released by her reps to People, Kim said, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

