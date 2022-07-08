Kim Kardashian reveals why daughter North West held up a 'STOP' sign in the middle of a fashion show

Kim Kardashian recently made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Wee with her daughter North West. The SKIMS founder was seen seated in the front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show along with North and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Sharing a viral moment from the show, Kim posted on her Instagram the video of North showing a signboard.

Posting a glimpse of her evening at the Paris Fashion Week show, Kim also dropped a hilarious video of her 9-year-old daughter who was seen holding up a placard sign that read "Stop" in the middle of the show. Sharing the same, Kim wrote in her post, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

North gained a lot of attention during her recent visit at the Paris Fashion Show where she was seen sporting a matching look with her mom. Both North and Kim were seen sporting pinstriped outfits which they teamed up with nose ring chains and black sunglasses. The video posted by Kim was first shared by fashion exec Michail Pelêt.

Earlier on Wednesday, North was seen sitting with her grandmother Kris Jenner who also travelled to Paris for the Fashion Week and was seen supporting her mom's modelling debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa among others at the star-studded show.

