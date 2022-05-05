Kim Kardashian reveals why Kanye West walked out of her Saturday Night Live monologue

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut as a host last year and in her opening monologue, the SKIMS founder took digs at several members of her family as well as herself. In the monologue, Kim also poked fun at her ex, Kanye West who attended the taping of the show. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen discussing why Kanye West walked off midway from her monologue.

On the show, Kim was seen talking to Khloe when she revealed the thing that Kanye got offended with in her opening monologue. In the fifth episode of the show, Kim told Khloe, "He wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper.'"

For the uninitiated, Kim joked about West in her SNL monologue saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"

Kim in her show's confessional further also noted that her monologue wasn't supposed to offend anyone and maintained that it was supposed to be all "fun and games." She further also discussed how she has always been supportive of him and his stance on things even when it made her uncomfortable.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson was supportive towards Kim Kardashian during her struggle to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress