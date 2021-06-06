Kim Kardashian reveals why she discussed her infamous sex tape on KUWTK; Says she ‘wasn’t gonna hold back’

Kim Kardashian recently addressed her sex tape and why she decided to speak about it on KUWTK. Scroll down to see what she said.

As the reality TV show KUWTK inches closer to its end, reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian recently looked back on the very first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Speaking to LA Times, Kim, 40, along with the show’s producers explained why they featured the makeup mogul talking about her infamous sex tape on the show. “I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it. And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show,” Kim shared. “Sometimes I feel like, ‘OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.’”

If you didn’t know, in the first episode of KUWTK back in 2007, Kourtney Kardashian asks Kim why she decided to make the sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, and Kim calmly responds, “Because I was horny and I felt like it.” “In a way, filming has helped us deal with things, instead of sweeping them under the rug,” Kim added. “At the end of the day, I was always open and honest and wanted to share whatever I was going through. I wasn’t gonna hold back.”

Also in the interview, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam also talked about why they included the sex tape conversation in the first episode. “I remember Kim being conflicted about it, because she hated everything that was going on around that tape,” Farnaz said. “We all talked about, ‘We just have to own all the controversy around this family’ and jumped in with both feet in the first episode. Then, the audience can get to know them at a much deeper level than what’s been tabloid headlines.”

Eliot Goldberg, who is the senior vice president of production and development at Ryan Seacrest Productions, added that it was “brilliant” for Kim talk about the tape right away. “They knew they had to deal with the sex tape,” he said. “It was really brilliant that if they dealt with it right at the top, and put it to bed, the world, and them, could move on.”

