Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J tells Kanye West to ‘stop’ amid rapper’s 2nd sex tape claims

Ray J recently opened up about the current drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and the possibility of there being a second sex tape, as alleged by Ye. If you didn't know, just earlier this week, Kaye spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and alluded to the existence of a second sex tape featuring his estranged wife and her ex Ray J. During his interview, Kanye claimed that he once got his hands on a laptop with unreleased footage of Kim with her ex-boyfriend. "I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. It represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

If you didn't know, Kim and Ray J's infamous sex tape from their 2003 dating days went public in 2007 and created quite a stir online. Kim Kardashian, on her part, has already denied the allegations and the existence of the tape. Now, even Ray J is weighing in, taking to Twitter Ray said: "This needs to stop. I also have kids."

After the tweet, Ray J’s team also released a statement to E! News, which read: "Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past."

In her statement, Kim’s team said: "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

