Kim Kardashian’s late father Rob Kardashian comes to life for her 40th birthday thanks to Kanye West

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian with a hologram of her late father Rob Kardashian in honour of her 40th birthday.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday last week and now she’s revealing the present that her husband Kanye West got for her this year. Kanye had a hologram of Kim‘s late father Robert Kardashian created for the special occasion. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” she tweeted with a video. She continued, “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

The hologram told her, “You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful and just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you, your sisters and brother, and all your kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I’m around, like when you hear someone make a big pee fee, or when you make a big pee fee. Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we’d listen to this song together?”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Robert, as a hologram, added, “I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, and all that you’ve accomplished. All of your hard work and all the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and to carry on my legacy. It’s a long and hard road, but it’s worth it. I’m with you every step of the way. The way that you’re connecting with our roots and supporting Armenia means so much to me. You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father.”

The hologram also praised Kanye, of course. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West,” it said. “You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect. Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I’m always with you.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner return to LA with Scott Disick after secret bday getaway in the Caribbean

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×