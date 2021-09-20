Kim Kardashian’s legal team responds to Wack 100’s claims of possessing her unreleased sex tape

Kim Kardashian’s legal team has responded to Ray J’s former manager Wack 100’s claims of having another unreleased sex tape of the mogul. According to Page Six, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s lawyer Marty Singer has reacted to the claims, stating them as “unequivocally false.”

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Kim’s attorney has told Page Six. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get 15 minutes of fame,” the lawyer added. Wack’s claims state that the unreleased tape is “more graphic and better than” the one that was previously released. According to Page Six, Wack claimed that he offered it to Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West so that he could sell it, stating that he would never give the tape to anybody but West since Kim is his kids’ mother.

Page Six reports that Wack further wanted to “gift” the tape to either West or Ray because both of them are fathers. “We can’t put that out there in the world like that...That’s disrespectful,” Wack added, via Page Six.

Amid Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ reunion, Kim Kardashian had credited the show’s success to her sex tape with Ray. The former couple had made the tape to celebrate Kim’s 23rd birthday in Cabo. Five years later, it was released by Vivid Entertainment as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar,” Page Six reports.

In other news, Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala look has gone viral, with memes all over the internet. The beauty mogul had even taken to her Instagram to react to some of them.

