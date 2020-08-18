Kim Kardashian’s presence at Kanye West’s Sunday Service has fans believing the duo will stay together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sunday Service has sparked rumours of a reconciliation between the couple amidst previous trouble caused by Kanye’s Twitter Rant. Scroll down for details.

Eagle-eyed fans are speculating that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West‘s marriage is in a stable state after they both were in attendance at his reinstated Sunday Service this past weekend. “Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all COVID safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” Kanye tweeted, along with a clip of Kim holding their son Saint, 4.

Kanye added: “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.” Kim also took to Twitter and said: “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always a top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

Fans had been speculating for weeks about if Kim and Kanye would stay together after the rapper revealed at a presidential rally that he wanted to abort their daughter North West, among other things. Kanye suffered from an episode of bipolar disorder according to his wife Kim. Kanye burned many bridges during this time with friends and family including mother-in-law Kris Jenner and wife Kim Kardashian.

The family recently went on a vacation outside the USA to get away and spend time together amidst the drama. Since then, Kanye has returned to his ranch in Wyoming and Kim is back in California.

