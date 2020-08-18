  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s presence at Kanye West’s Sunday Service has fans believing the duo will stay together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sunday Service has sparked rumours of a reconciliation between the couple amidst previous trouble caused by Kanye’s Twitter Rant. Scroll down for details.
5909 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian’s presence at Kanye West’s Sunday Service has fans believing the duo will stay togetherKim Kardashian’s presence at Kanye West’s Sunday Service has fans believing the duo will stay together

Eagle-eyed fans are speculating that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West‘s marriage is in a stable state after they both were in attendance at his reinstated Sunday Service this past weekend. “Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all COVID safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” Kanye tweeted, along with a clip of Kim holding their son Saint, 4. 

 

Kanye added: “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.” Kim also took to Twitter and said: “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always a top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

 

Fans had been speculating for weeks about if Kim and Kanye would stay together after the rapper revealed at a presidential rally that he wanted to abort their daughter North West, among other things. Kanye suffered from an episode of bipolar disorder according to his wife Kim. Kanye burned many bridges during this time with friends and family including mother-in-law Kris Jenner and wife Kim Kardashian. 

 

The family recently went on a vacation outside the USA to get away and spend time together amidst the drama. Since then, Kanye has returned to his ranch in Wyoming and Kim is back in California. 

 

ALSO READ: VIDEOS: Kim Kardashian showers Kanye West with support as his Sunday Service returns amid marriage problems

Credits :Getty Images, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement