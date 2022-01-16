Kim Kardashian 'saddened' by Kanye West's claims of being kept away from his children

Kim Kardashian is reportedly unhappy about Kanye West's claims of being denied by security to go inside KUWTK star's house because of "new boyfriend", Pete Davidson. After West made these claims on Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked interview, a source close to Kim informed Page Six that she was deeply saddened hearing about the false claims.

A source told Page Six that indeed Ye's claim was completely false as they informed, "Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him". The Kardashian sister is disappointed and "saddened by his public outcries."

The source also said, "She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters". They continue to add, "She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him". Other sources recount that Kim has been trying to set healthy boundaries since she filed for divorce in February and West's comments are nothing more than him "throwing a tantrum", via Page Six.

Another source informed that Kim hopes to better communicate with him and asks him to not show up unannounced whenever he wants, instead schedule his visits in advance to give the kinds a more predictable routine. While one adds that Ye has never been deprived of seeing the children and his attempts at twisting the narrative have hurt Kim and their children. They continue to reiterate, 'There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children".

