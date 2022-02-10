Kim Kardashian says her '40s are about being Team Me'; Opens up about life after split with Kanye West

In a new sit-down with Vogue, Kim Kardashian bears it all out. The KUWTK alum, in the interview, opened up about her life post-filing for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West . Kimberly shares her state of mind and her thoughts about starting the 4th decade of her life after dissolving her marriage of 6 years.

During the chat, Kim shared that in her 40s she wants to focus on herself as she said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy," she continued to add, "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good." Although the Kardashian sister is aware that this thought process will change her life, she admits, "even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

The KKW mogul also shared her goals for her life after turning 40 and explained, "My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy." She went on to add, "I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram." Kim also mentioned her ride-or-die sister Khloe and said, "Khloe came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.'"