Kim Kardashian says her older kids 'know what's going on'; Talks about discussing Kanye West split with them

Kanye West was in the news last month for his online behaviour where he was seen mocking ex Kim Kardashian as well as her boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of posts. During her recent interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Kim addressed Kanye's behaviour and maintained that she's always tried to take the high road despite it being hard to do so.

Speaking about her and Kanye's split and how she has managed to keep her children aware of the truth about their relationship, Kim told Roberts that she has been open and honest about their split with their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The Kardashians star maintained that Kanye will always be family no matter what.

While discussing his recent online behaviour, Kim admitted that her older children are aware of what's happening and said, "younger ones don't really understand," she further noted that their older two kids "know what's going on." Kim and Kanye's oldest child, daughter North has been one of the biggest talking points between the couple as it was her usage of TikTok that led Kanye to post videos online mentioning that he wasn't okay with it and didn't approve of it.

As for her kids bonding with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, it was recently revealed by TMZ, that the comedian has finally met their kids and was also clicked hanging out with North on Sunday afternoon. According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick was also accompanying them as they drove around a pink electric car.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian says she has 'always been a champion' of Kanye West speaking his truth