Kim Kardashian says it is 'scary being out there on your own' in fashion world, credits Kanye West

Cover girl Kim Kardashian opened up about her fashion transformations and Kanye's influence on her fashion sense in a recent chat with Vogue. After the recent split with estranged husband Kanye West, Kim is finally opening up about her life post-filing for her divorce and life amidst these messy circumstances as the KKW mogul tries to navigate her career in fashion without the Yeezy founder beside her.

During the interview, the KUWTK alum stated that she is somewhat lost when it comes to her next fashion era and admitted, "I always think, What will be next?" she went on to add, "Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me." The Kardashian sister continued and shared her current outlook on fashion and said, "there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating."

The Skims founder revealed that fashion now is all about comfort for her as she mentioned, "Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world." She then also remarked, "Maybe it’s just not that serious."

For the unversed, Kanye has always been extremely hands-on when it came to Kimberly's outfits and fashion statements. In a KUWTK episode from season 7, Kanye was seen clearing out Kim's whole wardrobe, getting rid of anything that was too out there or just was not right. Kim also, previously, thanked Kanye "for introducing" her to the fashion world, while accepting the Fashion Icon Award at People's Choice Awards 2021.

