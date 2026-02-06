Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Will ‘Always Be Family’ in Rare Comment About Estranged Ex-Husband

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a long-running history. The couple shares four kids between them, and the rapper has been the socialite’s longest relationship so far. Amid their estrangement, including accusations by the Runaway singer of her not letting him meet the kids, the makeup mogul dropped a rare shoutout for her former lover’s shoe brand. Revealing that it was a no-brainer for her, after so many years of being together and sharing kids, she shared that it was inevitable, and they're only looking at doing the 'best' for their kids.

Kim Kardashian reveals why she chose to wear and recommend Kanye West’s shoe style

In early January, Kim Kardashian gave an unexpected shout-out to ex-husband Kanye West’s heel designs during a fashion vlog on TikTok. Explaining her decision to do so, the mom-of-four shared with Complex, “We’ll always be family.” Back then, she sported a heel from her former partner’s design collection while out and about in Aspen and praised the shoe.

Adding how their focus remains on their children, she clarified, “We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.” I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out,” she added. Kim Kardashian’s comments come amid Ye’s recent apology for his behavior.

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

Their separation and divorce have been some of the most talked-about events in recent years, with West having been a constant in the Kardashian-Jenner family for multiple years. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 when they are said to have first crossed paths. Following it, they got engaged and married in 2013 and 2014, respectively, when he proposed with a 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

They have four children together: North, 12, Saint,10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. However, the two got separated in 2021, with their divorce getting finalized in the following year.

