Kim Kardashian says 'Kravis Forever' as Kourtney Kardashian drops a glimpse of her romantic wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara on Sunday and it looked like it was a scene out of a movie as the couple hopped into a convertible with the "Just Married" signboard attached to the car. After Kourtney shared photos of her romantic wedding, sister Kim Kardashian and more commented on it.

Kourtney dropped a glimpse of her wedding with Travis Barker and in the captions wrote, "Till death do us part." The pictures showed Kourtney in her short wedding dress while Barker was seen wearing a black suit. The couple said their "I dos" at the courthouse in Santa Barbara for an official wedding this time after their Las Vegas wedding did not get them a marriage licence.

After Kourtney shared her wedding photos on Instagram, several family members including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner reacted to the same. While momager Kris wrote, "I love you" for her daughter, it's Kim's reaction that fans couldn't get of as she commented, "Kravis forever." Khloe also sent love to her sister Kourtney by sharing a series of red heart emojis.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year after the Blink 182 drummer got down on one knee to propose to the Poosh founder after months of dating. The duo had been neighbours and friends for years before entering a romantic relationship last year. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney also revealed that it was her who made the first move in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian confirms getting married to Travis Barker, shares wedding photos