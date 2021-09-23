Kim Kardashian says 'no turning back now' as she gears up to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut

Kim Kardashian is all set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. It has been confirmed that Kardashian along with Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek and Owen Wilson will debut as a host in Season 47. Kim's hosting gig has been slated for October 9 and she recently reacted to the same on her Instagram saying, "OMFG No turning back now."

Looks like the upcoming season will be super exciting Kardashian will show us her funny side while taking on the coveted hosting gig for SNL. Kim showed off her excitement about saying, "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!" while announcing that she will turn host for the show on October 9 along with musical guest Halsey.

Apart from Kim, the other confirmed hosts for Season 47 of SNL include Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves for the October 2 premiere, Rami Malek and Young Thugs on October 16 and Ted Lasso's Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile on October 23.

While Sudeikis was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, this will be the first time the actor turns host for the show.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels had recently teased the Season 47 hosting lineup while talking to the press at Emmy Awards 2021. He had said, "I'm not going to tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting… but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have", via E!

Season 46 of SNL ended with a bang as The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy made turned host for the finale episode. The season also saw celebs such as Elon Musk, Carey Mulligan, and more making their debuts.

