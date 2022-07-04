Kim Kardashian says 'nothing better' as she captures daughters North and Chicago in an adorable click

Kim Kardashian is a doting mother to her four kids and never fails to seize the opportunity to showcase their adorable side. In her recent Instagram post, Kim dropped a cute click of her daughters North and Chicago who were sleeping in a sweet nose-to-nose position. The SKIMS founder gushed about her girls as she dropped the photo in her new post.

Kardashian raved about how she felt watching her sweet children sharing the sibling moment and wrote, "Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!" Kim's new post featuring her oldest daughter North comes days after she recently gave a glimpse of her 9th birthday celebration for which Kardashian took her daughter and their friends on a camping adventure in Wyoming.

Kim had also posted a special birthday tribute for her firstborn as she gushed about her referring to her as "bestie." In an emotional message, Kardashian further wrote,". "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til [infinity sign]." In the meantime, Kardashian's ex, Kanye West recently rapped about her and the kids in his recent track with Cardi B.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim who is currently in a new relationship with Pete Davidson since October last year also opened up about taking the decision to introduce him to her kids and how she waited for six months before doing the same. It was previously also reported that Davidson has been bonding with her kids and was also previously spotted hanging out with her son Saint West.

