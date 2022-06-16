Kim Kardashian says people would be shocked if they knew what her marriage with Kanye West was 'really' like

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 although there were no details revealed regarding the circumstances for their divorce. While Kim and Kanye continue to co-parent their four kids, in the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her marriage with Kanye and provided a rare insight into the same.

While speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian who herself will be seen dealing with a tough time in terms of her relationship with Tristan Thompson thanks to his paternity scandal, Kim spoke about her difficult relationship with Ye. She said, "If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, 'How did this last this long?' But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt free", via ET.

Kim has spoken about her current relationship with Kanye before as well and has maintained that she will try to remain as cordial as she can for the sake of her children and won't be badmouthing him in front of them or on public platforms. Kanye also made an appearance on The Kardashians as he appeared in the second episode of the show where he saved Kim from the sex tape issue once again blowing up after it was claimed that there was a second unreleased tape.

On the show, Kim also revealed that Kanye who was supportive towards her during her SNL gig, walked out of her opening monologue halfway after she made a crack about divorcing him.

