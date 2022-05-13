Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson is the 'sweetest nicest human being on the planet'

Since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their romance public, fans have been waiting to get the behind the scenes scoop on Kim's new reality series The Kardashian. The time has come, in the latest episode of the Hulu blockbuster series the KKW mogul was seen gushing over her new beau while the family had gathered.

In the episode, Scott hinted as he coyly mentioned, via Page Six, "How was last night? I FaceTimed you," to which Kim replied, "I was probably busy," as the two broke out laughing. Scott went on to compliment Kim's man, "the guy is f–king nice," and she admitted, "Truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet." The SKIMS founder told the family that she would tell them all the details afterwards off-camera at which point the camera cut to her texting while smiling wide at her phone.

Although no one used Pete's name in the footage, the producer did approach Kim and ask her if she was texting a certain someone whose mane "rhymes with feet." This sequence took place days after the couple was spotted holding hands in Knott’s Scary Farm last year.

However, Kim did not make her whirlwind romance public until she was legally declared single after separating from her ex-husband Kanye West. In early March, Kim posted an adorable series of snaps as she made her relationship Instagram official. Since then, the couple has come far as they recently made their red carpet debut at The White House Correspondents' Dinner.

