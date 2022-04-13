Kim Kardashian says she attended Donda premiere after not speaking to Kanye for 8 months during their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce announcement had left fans surprised last year. In a new interview with Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian detailed how the duo dealt with their separation at the beginning and where they stand today following the rapper's public outbursts about her new relationship with Pete Davidson.

While detailing thier divorce, Kim revealed how her attendance for the rapper's Donda album premiere event wasn't something that came easy. The SKIMS founder revealed how the couple went without talking to each other for months after filing for divorce. Talking about the same, she said, "We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere", via People.

Kardashian maintained that she is hopeful that Kanye and her will go back to becoming friends again and added that she doesn't judge him for the way he has reacted. Stating that the duo will always have "love for each other", Kim added that they will always cherish the time they had.

She also commented on where the former couple stand after Kanye's online attacks and maintained, "We're always going to be cool and family, even if it doesn't look that way. Like, it'll always end up that way. So everything will always be okay."

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian has been more than happy in her new relationship with Pete Davidson. Recently, she posted a cosy snap with the comedian on her Instagram account as she flaunted their and ongoing romance.

