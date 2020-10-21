  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian says she can make more money from Instagram than from a whole season of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian recently revealed why the family continued to share their lives via reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, even though they can make more money from Instagram.
4924 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian makes more money on Instagram than on KUWTKKim Kardashian says she can make more money from Instagram than from a whole season of KUWTK
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she can make more money from one Instagram post selling merchandise or sponsoring items vs. filming an entire season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” Kim said during her appearance at My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. 

 

“Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.” It’s been estimated by Buzzfeed that Kim makes around USD 4-6 million per season on KUWTK. In May 2019, a lawsuit actually revealed how much Kim can actually charge per post, and it doesn’t compare to USD 4-6 million.

 

Back in May, when the 38-year-old reality star recently filed a USD 5 million lawsuit against the clothing company Missguided USA after she said they used her image to sell their goods. In the lawsuit, Kim stated that the USD 5 million amount is fair as she makes USD 300,000 to USD 500,000 for a single Instagram post, according to TMZ. Kim also said she also turns down offers frequently as she doesn’t want to be associated with some of the brands that ask her to post.

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian DODGES question about Donald Trump; Says ‘I know who I’m voting for’ but doesn’t reveal who

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TMZ, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Buzzfeed, Getty Images

You may like these
Kim Kardashian HINTS at Keeping Up with the Kardashians return; Says ‘we just need a break’
Kim Kardashian REVEALS Kris Jenner broke down after watching her KUWTK fight with sister Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian says she QUIT KUWTK following physical fight with Sister Kim Kardashian
KUWTK: Here’s what led to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s physical fight in the new season
VIDEO: Kourtney SLAPS Kim Kardashian hard in KUWTK promo; Says ‘I don't want to be near your fat a**’
KUWTK: Kim Kardashian punches sister Kourtney Kardashian as they get physical while fighting; WATCH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement