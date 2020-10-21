Kim Kardashian says she can make more money from Instagram than from a whole season of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian recently revealed why the family continued to share their lives via reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, even though they can make more money from Instagram.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she can make more money from one Instagram post selling merchandise or sponsoring items vs. filming an entire season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” Kim said during her appearance at My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.” It’s been estimated by Buzzfeed that Kim makes around USD 4-6 million per season on KUWTK. In May 2019, a lawsuit actually revealed how much Kim can actually charge per post, and it doesn’t compare to USD 4-6 million.

Back in May, when the 38-year-old reality star recently filed a USD 5 million lawsuit against the clothing company Missguided USA after she said they used her image to sell their goods. In the lawsuit, Kim stated that the USD 5 million amount is fair as she makes USD 300,000 to USD 500,000 for a single Instagram post, according to TMZ. Kim also said she also turns down offers frequently as she doesn’t want to be associated with some of the brands that ask her to post.

