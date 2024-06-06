Kim Kardashian Says She Channeled Sister Kourtney For AHS Role But Ended Up Matching THIS Family Member Instead; Read

Kim Kardashian’s transition into acting took an unexpected turn when she stepped into the eerie world of American Horror Story: Delicate. During a recent interview, she shared insights into her portrayal of Siobhan Corby. It’s a role that inadvertently echoed her family dynamics. She further opened up about her surprising muse for her role.

At first, she thought of channeling her sister Kourtney Kardashian. But as her character evolved, a surprising discovery came to light. Let’s find out which family member truly shaped her eerie role in the popular series.

Drawing inspiration from the family

When Kim Kardashian took on the role of the sharp-witted publicist Siobhan Corby she wanted to take inspiration from her inner circle. Initially, Kim believed that she was tapping into the essence of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker. However much to her surprise, her character looked like someone else entirely.

During a candid conversation with Chloë Sevigny for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Kim revealed insights. Kim confessed, “It’s funny ‘cause I was really channeling my sister Kourtney and Tracy (Kim works with her) really closely.” Yet, despite her best efforts, Kim’s character looked more like her mother Kris Jenner.

The unforeseen resemblance between Kim’s character and Kris Jenner

Yes, despite her intentions, Kim ended up resembling the most with her mommy Kris Jenner. She explained, “When it came out, they were like, ‘That is Kris Jenner all the way.’” That’s not what Kim prepared for but she later realized it too. Whenever Kim watches the show now, she believes it to be true.

How did Kim get the role?

The opportunity to join the American Horror Story franchise came directly from Ryan Murphy. Ryan Murphy is the series creator. Kim shared, “He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it.” Kim claimed that Murphy wanted to write something for her. And when he approached her for American Horror Story. She was thrilled because she knew the franchise, and “It was an honor.”

Initially, she hesitated to take up this genre but then she decided to step into the world of horror. Kim believes that sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push. In her case, it was the series creator, Ryan Murphy. She has previously collaborated with Ryan Murphy on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

More about Siobhan Corbyn

In American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian played the role of a clever and sharp publicist. Siobhan is known for her cunning ways and her ability to tackle situations with skill. She is a friend of Emma Roberts’ character, Anna Victoria Alcott. Anna is an actress struggling with infertility and fears that something sinister is behind her inability to conceive.

Siobhan supports Anna through these challenges, making her a key character in the storyline.

Well, as the series premiered, viewers couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Siobhan Corbyn and Kris Jenner. There were conversations about how family dynamics subtly influenced her acting. What do you think, do tell us in the comments. You can watch American Horror Story: Delicate on Disney+ Hotstar.

