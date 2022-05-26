Kim Kardashian says she is 'disgusted and furious' over Texas School shooting; Posts a plea for gun control

Kim Kardashian in a series of stories on Instagram reacted to the Texas school shooting tragedy. In the tragic incident, a teenage gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Kim in her post also drew attention to her 2017 blog post which she wrote in honour of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Sharing her old blog post that called for stricter gun laws, Kardashian wrote, "Unfortunately it has not aged." She also expressed her grief and anger over the recent incident as she wrote, "Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18-year-old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children. There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kardashian is among several other celebrities who have spoken up about the urgent need to reform gun laws in the US. Kim further defended how the sale of a semi-automatic gun to an 18-year-old is inexcusable adding, "As I even type these words, I am seriously dumbfounded that this is something considered normal, acceptable and legal.

The Kardashians star also made a plea for leaders as she asked them to put "children first" instead of politics. Kim also spoke about the sale of semi-automatic weapons adding that they should not be sold as self-defence tools.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian honours tribute to Pete Davidson's SNL performances after his final appearance on the show