Kim Kardashian says she has 'always been a champion' of Kanye West speaking his truth

Kim Kardashian has been speaking publicly about her new relationship with Pete Davidson and recently revealed how she has been at peace amid the same. In her recent interaction with Robin Roberts, Kim also spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West and opened up on how she has been dealing with the rapper's recent online attacks.

Speaking about West, Kim maintained that she tries to take the high road given that he's the father of her children and hence he will "always be family." Adding on about the same, she said, "You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard. "I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth." Kardashian who shares her four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with Kanye further added how she wants what's best for her children.

Kim maintained that she wants her kids to have a healthy relationship with their father and said, "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they dO", via People.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. While the couple's divorce hasn't yet been finalised, the court granted her request to be declared legally single last month. In the meantime, Kim has been happy in her new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. The couple first sparked romance rumours in October last year and Kim recently made their relationship Instagram official last month as she shared photos with Pete for the first time on social media.

