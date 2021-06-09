Kim Kardashian says she'll love Kanye West 'for life' in a special birthday message; DEETS inside

Kanye West is celebrating his 44th birthday today. On his special day, Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle to shower birthday wishes.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with Kanye West after being married for over 6 years. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy back in 2014 and has four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two had been living apart for quite some time now. In February, Kim cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ while filing for divorce with the rapper. According to the filing, the SKIMS owner and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seeking joint custody of their kids.

Kanye West is celebrating his 44th birthday today. On his special day, several stars took to their social media handles to shower birthday wishes. Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet message on Instagram along with a photo of two striking a pose with Tristan Thompson, and Kim. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" she wrote in the caption. Kim also wished him by sharing a photo of the two along with the kids. The caption read: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life.” Soon after the post went up, their fans couldn’t help but gush over the two and left a stream of heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, in honour of his special day, Kris Jenner also shared a photo of the two holding hands with each other and wrote, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!" Interestingly, Kanye, who has over 5 million followers on his Instagram handle, is only following one person: Kim. While the couple parted ways, they still seem to be close to one another.

Also Read| Kim Kardashian gets 'upset' about reliving emotional split with Kanye West on KUWTK

Share your comment ×