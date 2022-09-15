Kim Kardashian says she's looking for non-celeb romantic partners after split from Pete Davidson

Redoing all her decisions. Kim Kardashian thinks she's been looking for love in all the wrong places. In a recent chat with James Corden on his show, the KKW mogul opened up about her future and her romantic breakups. For those unversed, Kim Kardashian recently parted ways after 9 months together with her playful beau Pete Davidson after reports cited that things didn't work out between the two because of their busy schedules.

Kim confirmed for the first time on record that she is "happily single" after splitting from the SNL alum. The talk show host asked the SKIMS founder how someone on her level goes about finding their next date and Kim revealed that she is not focusing on finding anybody at the moment. She shared, per ET, "I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute." Kardashian continued, "I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that."