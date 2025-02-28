Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Never Gotten Over’ Embarrassing Childhood Fashion Clash with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian opens up about a fashion feud with Kourtney that dates back to sixth grade, revealing how a pair of cow-print jeans sparked a dramatic classroom confrontation.

On the Feb. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 44, and Kourtney, 45, reminisced about their long history of fashion disagreements while reconciling after their recent Dolce & Gabbana dispute. During a SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana shoot, Kim brought up an unforgettable childhood moment when Kourtney stormed into her classroom to retrieve a pair of jeans Kim had borrowed without permission.

Kim recounted the incident, explaining that as a nervous sixth-grader at a new school, she had wanted to make a stylish impression. She chose to wear Kourtney’s vintage Levi's, known as the “cow jeans.” However, Kourtney, who attended a different school, was furious about the theft and barged into Kim’s class to demand them back.

“She made me change into the lamest shorts,” Kim recalled. “I was so embarrassed, and I have never gotten over what happened to me in sixth grade.”

As Kim shared her side of the story, the camera cut to Kourtney, who was getting her hair and makeup done in another room. With a laugh, she acknowledged the moment, confirming that the jeans were a prized possession.

“We called them the cow jeans,” Kourtney said. “And they were vintage Levi's.”

When reminded of the incident, Kourtney joked, “Is that why she brought me here? To get revenge on the jeans?”

Kim assured fans that while their clothing clashes have spanned decades, they have never impacted their bond.

“For anyone that thinks that we wouldn’t even be cool because we got into a fashion fight over what we wear is crazy,” Kim said. “That’s what we were doing in elementary school.”

This wasn’t the first time the infamous Levi’s story surfaced. Caitlyn Jenner previously recounted in a 2010 Us Weeklyarticle how teenage Kim was caught wearing Kourtney’s jeans, prompting a public confrontation in class.

As their careers and wardrobes have evolved, their fashion battles have only grown more high-profile. Their most recent dispute centered around Kourtney’s 2022 Dolce & Gabbana wedding look and Kim’s subsequent collaboration with the luxury brand—sparking accusations of Kim "copying" her sister’s style.

Despite their history of style-related spats, Thursday’s episode ended on a reconciliatory note. Kim invited Kourtney to join her in the new Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS campaign, proving that no matter the fashion fight, their sisterhood remains unbreakable.