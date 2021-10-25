Kim Kardashian says she's 'not giving up' on her dream of becoming a lawyer as a tribute to her father

Kim Kardashian is determined to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian Sr. who was a successful attorney. The television star, 41, had previously opened up on her dreams of becoming a lawyer just like her father, and it seems like she's still 'not giving up' on that.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine, via People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reflected on her legal studies but said that she has "ways to go" before she can become a successful attorney. As for now, Kardashian is preparing to pass the baby bar exam by completing a four-year law apprenticeship. In May, the star had noted that the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult" but she is willing to sit for it once again.

"Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up. I'm preparing to take it again soon," the Kardashian sister told her fans, via her social media platform. While speaking to WSJ Magazine, Kim said that her end goal is to "start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated."

Kim has indeed been very vocal about being an attorney and making her father proud, who had also represented O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. While we hope that the Kardashian sister passes her introductory bar exam and builds a striking resume as a lawyer, does that mean she wouldn't be working as a beauty mogul and a television star? Only time can tell.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian REVEALS how Kanye West taught her to 'live in the moment' and not be a people pleaser