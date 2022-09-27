Kim Kardashian says she's 'not ready' to date yet following split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship status in a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan and revealed why she is currently single and not ready to mingle. Kardashian who recently broke up with Pete Davidson after nine months of dating quipped that she's herself with "absolutely no one" at the moment and is happy staying single.

Kim and Pete's whirlwind romance which began after the duo met on the sets of Saturday Night Live, came to an end in August this year. Following the same, while Kim was recently quoted saying that she would love to be with someone who is from fields other than showbiz including a scientist, an attorney etc, although in her recent interaction with Kelly and Ryan, she said, "a bunch” of men in those fields "reached out" but admitted that she is "just not ready."