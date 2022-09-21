Kim Kardashian says The Kardashians Season 2 will begin with a 'seriously deep' episode

The second season of The Kardashians is all set to premiere on September 22 and ahead of the same, Kim Kardashian spoke to Good Morning America about what fans can expect from it. The trailers and promos of the show have shown how the new season will take off after the first season's sombre finale which focussed on Khloe Kardashian's emotional reaction to the shocking news of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

Teasing how the Season 2 premiere will be, Kim told Good Morning America, "It's like a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode." While Kardashian didn't reveal any details about what the episode will explore, she added that fans will be surprised by it. Speaking about herself, Kim noted how this season will be special for her and said, "I think you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, I’m always thinking about my kids, but generally [I’m] just doing things for myself."