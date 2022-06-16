Kim Kardashian sends love to 'bestie' North West on her 9th birthday: Love being your mom

North West, Kim Kardashian's oldest kid with her rapper ex Kanye West, turned nine years old on Wednesday. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder penned a heartfelt message for her mini-me kid. "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything," began the reality TV icon.

Kim added, "There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til infinity." A number of images accompanied the post, some from professional shots and others taken when the two casually messed around on Kim's phone. In one shot, the mother and daughter pose for a selfie in identical Kanye t-shirts, while in another, North is tightly hugging Kim as the reality star purses her lips for the camera. Kim is seen kissing North as a toddler and holding her up over her head while her daughter smiles at the camera in one especially sweet shot.

However, other Kardashian-Jenners also wished Northie. Kris Jenner, North's grandma, who prefers to be addressed as Lovey rather than Grandma, wrote an emotional Instagram message early this morning. The momager also shared a slew of previously unseen photos of her 'little Northie' with the famous family. "Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!!" Kris began her caption. "I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire!" Check out her post HERE.

Meanwhile, North is the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children, who also include Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, after the pair split. Meanwhile, Kanye was briefly connected to Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox before moving on with new muse Chaney Jones, albeit the couple has since been beset with breakup rumors. On the other hand, Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson.

ALSO READ:Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress seemingly damaged after Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing