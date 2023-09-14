Kim Kardashian sends temperatures soaring in steamy sun-kissed bikini photos amid The Kardashian season 4 trailer release

Kim Kardashian set the internet on fire as she dropped her latest bikini-clad photos. And we cannot help but gasp because the reality TV Queen has dished vacation goals again. The SKIMS co-founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from an undisclosed location. She is seen posing amidst white sand beaches, and looks as gorgeous as ever.

Kim Kardashian poses in a sizzling black bikini in new photo

Nobody does beach snaps better than Kim Kardashian, case in point, her recent rendezvous on the beach, solely reserved for elites, like the Kardashian herself. For her beach look, Kim picked a black string bikini and paired it with a cool pair of sunglasses. In one of the pictures, the reality star is caught in a candid moment with a beautiful smile. On the other, she poses for the lens with a pair of sunglasses on. She is surrounded by what makes up an ideal vacation: clear blue skies, palm trees, and an endless ocean.

The 42-year-old was also papped on a recent girls’ night out post New York Fashion Week with her stunning friends Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Lauren Sanchez, and Lorraine Schwartz. For her night-out, she picked a red snakeskin coat while she entered the Mercer Hotel.

All about The Kardashians season 4 trailer

Meanwhile, Kim’s new bikini photos come out as the trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians was recently released. In no time, The Kardashians season 4 managed to grab headlines for the drama featured on it. While there was a fight between Kim and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, in the past seasons, the trailer hints that the ongoing feud is far from over.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a heated argument between the two where Kourtney tells Kim, "You're just a witch and I hate you." Kourtney can be heard crying on the phone while Kim began the conversation where she seemed to want to pacify their long-standing issues.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child with the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

For the unversed, the couple got married in Italy. Guess who else got married in Italy? Kim Kardashian. And, this seems to be a point of contention between the two. A feud which as the trailer of The Kardashians season 4 suggests is far from over. Will the pregnancy bring the sisters closer together as a close-knit family? Only time will tell.

