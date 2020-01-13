Kim Kardashian shares an adorable photo of her son Psalm West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster

Kim Kardashian recently shared an adorable photo of her son Psalm West getting a sweet kiss from cousin Stormi Webster. Check out the photo.

Stormi Webster and Psalm West are feeling the cousin love in Kim Kardashian West’s latest Instagram story and it is the cutest thing on the internet today. Kim shared an adorable picture of her son Psalm cuddling up with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi. In the picture, Psalm, who was born on May 10 last year, can be seen getting an adorable little kiss from his cousin, Stormi, who will turn two next month. “My sweet Stormi and Psalm,” The 39-year-old captioned the picture.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians regularly treats her fans with the pictures of her four children with husband Kanye West -- sons Psalm and Saint (4) and daughters North (6) and Chicago (1). Last week, Kim reminisced about Psalm and Saint’s brotherly bond with an adorable throwback picture of the two. In December last year, the mother of four posted a photo of her youngest and eldest children together on Instagram. “My baby Northie is so helpful. “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful,” she wrote alongside the picture.

After keeping her pregnancy secret, Kylie welcomed Webster on February 1, 2018. She announced the news on social media days after following the birth of her child. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote in the post. Although Kylie initially kept the news under tight wraps, she has not shied away from her daughter's pictures on social media ever since.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More