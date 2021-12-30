Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post about growing from ‘fear’ amidst dramatic split with Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently shared an insight into her 2022 and the SKIMS founder is seemingly heading into the new year a "stronger and braver" person. Kim, 41, shared an inspirational quote to her Instagram Story today, which read: "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him. Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help you GROW."

While Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian shares a ton of inspirational quotes, Kim never does. The reality TV star usually posts about her fashion collaborations and brands, her work in activism, four children and her journey as a law student, but rarely a quote like this. The last time Kim got cryptically philosophical on Instagram was back in September, when she captioned photos of herself visiting a CVS store, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it." Fans naturally assumed at the time that the quote was about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Who she filed for divorce from in February, following six years of marriage.

Cut to now, Kim has moved on from the longstanding marriage with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The duo has been linked since October and are reportedly dating.

The pair was recently spotted leaving a Staten Island movie theatre with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, after seeing the Lady Gaga movie House of Gucci. A movie-goer took a picture with Pete and told E! News that he was very friendly. A source recently told E! News: "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."

