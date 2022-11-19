Kim Kardashian shares CRYPTIC quote amid ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski's 'CHILL' relationship

Kim Kardashian may have just given her two cents on ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson moving on! In case you were living under a rock, the Saturday Night Live alum is dating Emily Ratajkowski, with the couple even celebrating Pete's 29th birthday on Wednesday night, i.e. November 16. Given how their cozy, happy photos are going viral, Kim K seems to be reacting to the comedian-actor's brand new romance on Instagram...

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic quote by Idil Ahmed about seeing "the bigger picture." The quote reads, "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture." Fans were quick to make their own conclusions as they believe Kim K's IG Story was directed at her ex Pete Davidson, who she dated for nine months before the now ex-couple broke up in August 2021.

Interestingly, around the time of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkoswki's PDA-filled snaps from New York City making the rounds, Kim Kardashian shared a sultry series of photos of herself on Instagram, looking gorgeous in a bedazzled silver bra top paired with matching pants and stilettos, whilst posing stylishly in front of a massive red rose bouquet, which she couldn't help smelling and even blushing over. Interestingly, eagle-eyed followers noticed Ratajkowski liking the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's IG post.

While we're wondering if the red roses were sent to Kim Kardashian by a potential new love interest - the 42-year-old reality star-entrepreneur simply captioned her IG post with a rose emoji - fans also felt the photos were again directed at Davidson. @rahre33 quipped, "When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too... stars, they're just like us!" While @slay_la_vie speculated, "This was def a response to Pete," @lauraclairemcc joked, "Even celebs use social media for sly digs."

Piping hot tea is being spilled by Kim K and how!

Interestingly, Pete Davidson finally made his first appearance on The Kardashians Season 2 this week, in Ep 9, as he and Kim Kardashian got ready for their memorable Met Gala 2022 debut together. It was at this very event when Kim made headlines for adorning Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress while Pete rocked a black tux with matching sunglasses. Their flirty nature was caught on camera, with fans even wondering what led to their split, which turns out was an amicable one.

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship

According to E! News, a source close to Emily Ratajkowski is revealing where Pete Davidson and the 31-year-old supermodel currently stand as a connection has been made between them inspite of their relationship being fresh: "Emily is super into Pete right now. It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special." For now, it's too soon for the couple to make things Instagram official or make their red carpet debut together. Nevertheless, the insider divulged how the "chill" couple has a lot of chemistry: "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."

A while before her relationship with Pete Davidson began, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, after 4 years of marriage, in September 2022. The ex-couple share a son Sylvester, 1. After her and Bear-McClard's split - with Sebastian's cheating rumours being the reported reason - Ratajkowski was romantically linked with Brad Pitt - who she denied dating - and DJ Orazio Rispo - who she was spotted kissing during a romantic date night in New York City, last month. However, it turns out the Wizards! star would be the one to sweep the model off of her feet...