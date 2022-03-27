Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of Pete Davidson's 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo; See pic

Pete Davidson's 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo has been revealed by Kim Kardashian. On Saturday morning, the reality personality, 41, posted a photo of the inking, which was located around his collarbone, to her Instagram Stories.

Check out his tattoo here:

Kim previously disclosed Pete got the tattoo during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she also revealed he had her name branded on his chest. However, fans first saw the tattoo on Pete's chest in leaked screenshots of his heated text discussion with Kim's ex-husband Kanye West. As per Daily Mail, Kanye, who has been launching public rants against Kim and Pete, questioned where he was, and Pete answered, 'In bed with your wife,' with a shirtless photo of himself - where followers saw Kim's name on his skin. However, Kim later appeared on Ellen's show and stated that he had her name seared into his body 'like a scar.'

Kim claimed that the gesture was 'sweet' and disclosed that he had already received over three tattoos for her. At the time, she disclosed that one of the pieces of body art he received was 'my girl is a lawyer,' which was tattooed onto his collarbone. Meanwhile, Kim is presently pursuing a legal degree and stated in December that she successfully passed the 'baby bar' test on her fourth attempt. If she decides to become an attorney, she will be following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a member of the famed O.J. Simpson's 'dream team.'

Kim's relationship with Pete became public when she appeared as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live in October and even locked lips with him during a comedy sketch. On the other hand, Pete had already gotten tattoos marking his engagement to Ariana Grande and his relationship with Larry David's daughter Cazzie.

