Kim Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Holiday Photos With Her Four Kids
Kim Kardashian shares adorable holiday photos with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, showing how much they've grown. Here's everything you need to know.
Kim Kardashian shared festive holiday photos featuring her four children, showcasing how much they’ve grown. The reality star posted the carousel of snapshots on Instagram, where she posed with her daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and her sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.
In the photos, Kim and her kids posed in front of a large white Christmas tree. Kim and Chicago stood out in red dresses, bringing a festive touch to the pictures.
Kim wore a sleek red gown and styled her hair in a wet bob look, parted slightly off-center. Chicago sported a red leather dress paired with a red T-shirt and cowboy boots.
Saint and Psalm coordinated in neutral-toned outfits, including bomber jackets and sneakers. On the other hand, North added a stylish edge, wearing a white top, black miniskirt, blazer, and black fuzzy knee-high boots.
In one image, Kim and three of her kids playfully held up peace signs while Saint chose to keep a straight face. Another photo showed North holding Chicago in her arms while Kim smiled in the background.
Kim’s holiday photos drew positive reactions from her family and fans. Kris Jenner commented with a string of red heart emojis, showing her love for the pictures. Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, called the photo collection “Absolute perfection.”
This year, the Kardashian-Jenner family opted for a quieter Christmas celebration. Kim stated about the decision in an interview with Vogue during the opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City on December 12.
“We’re doing a really low-key Christmas Eve party this year,” Kim shared. She mentioned that ongoing construction made it challenging to host their usual extravagant party.
Although the toned-down celebration was different from their traditional Christmas Eve bash, the family still managed to create festive memories together.
ALSO READ: Babygirl Director Halina Reijn Praises Intimacy Coordinator For Helping Achieve ‘Extreme’ Scenes In The Movie