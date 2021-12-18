Kim Kardashian shares her experience with cancel culture, admits it's the most 'ridiculous thing'

Kim Kardashian West discusses her experience with cancel culture and why she believes people should be able to grow and change. On Thursday, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder explained in an episode of Bari Weiss' podcast Honesty that if she "worried about every last thing that someone said and I had to try to change it, then I would never be me."

She further said as per PEOPLE, "That's why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing, because I really do believe ... in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I've never really been into cancel culture." Weiss cited some of the criticisms levelled at Kardashian West over the years, such as claims of appropriating Black culture (such as historically Black hairstyles) and a 2017 KKW Beauty campaign in which Kardashian was accused of Blackface.

She specifically mentioned the backlash that followed Kardashian's initial announcement of her SKIMS shapewear brand in 2019. The company was originally called Kimono, which many people thought was an appropriation of Japanese culture. "Even if I know my intentions are good, I never want to take anything lightly," she said. "In the instance of Kimono and changing that name, it was an innocent name that the team came up with. But when I got a letter from the Japanese officials, I took it extremely seriously."

During the podcast, Kardashian West also reflected on her estranged husband Kanye West's October 2018 appearance on Saturday Night Live, when he wore a red "Make America Great Again" hat for much of the show. Kardashian West said she requested West remove the hat, but now, reflecting, "I thought, 'Why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for [Trump] so clearly other people like him also. I learned a lot from that situation and no matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do, and freedom of speech — and if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat."

